A post by a website stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ramban Suraksha Yojana, all youngsters will receive Rs 4,000 for free treatment of COVID-19 is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the news is fake and bogus. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, no such scheme has been announced by the Central Government. "Do not share your personal information on such fake websites," a tweet by PIB in Hindi read.

Check tweet:

