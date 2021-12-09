The fake video showing a gigantic moon appearing for 30 seconds between Russia and Canada in North Pole's Arctic region has resurfaced again on social media platforms. LatestLY had earlier also debunked the fake video in which moon was be seen increasing in size and suddenly disappearing. This is not a natural phenomenon, as social media users are believing it to be but it is reportedly an animated video which is a product of computer-generated imagery (CGI) work. Gigantic Moon Seen Crossing The Sun in North Pole in Arctic Region Between Canada And Russia For 30 Seconds? The Viral Video is Fake.

See The Fact Check Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)