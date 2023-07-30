A message going viral on social media claims that the Government of India will be monitoring WhatsApp chats. The viral message claimed that the Modi government released new WhatsApp guidelines to monitor chats and take action against people. However, it must be noted that the message is fake. "This message is FAKE," said PIB. As per a fact check by PIB, the Modi government has not released any such guidelines. Finance Ministry To Grant Rs 3,00,000 Loan Under PM Mudra Yojana Scheme on Payment of Rs 36,500 As Legal Insurance Charges? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

This Message Is Fake

Claim: The Government of India has released a new #WhatsApp guideline to monitor chats and take action against people #PIBFactCheck : ▪️ This message is #FAKE ▪️The Government has released no such guideline pic.twitter.com/QfinjvOEtu — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 30, 2023

