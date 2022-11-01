On Tuesday, the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Gujarat took to Twitter and said that Dr Hasan Safin tweeted about a patient whose right knee has been covered by small bandage and compared it with above knee slab picture of same patient. The government said that the decision was taken by competent orthopedician of the civil hospital, Morbi after carefully and diligently studying progress of the patient. In another tweet, the Gujarat government said, "Obviously if the concerned doctors feels that some changes are to be required & additional bandaging/additional splintage is required so according treating doctor changed bandaging and there is nothing peculiar/wrong practice about it. It was not done for any show purpose." The government also said that the doctor's tweet is trying to mislead the public. Morbi Bridge Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Meets Injured Admitted to Civil Hospital in Gujarat (See Pics and Video).

Doctor’s Tweet Tries To Mislead the Public

Obviously if the concerned doctors feels that some changes are to be required & additional bandaging/additional splintage is required so according treating doctor changed bandaging and there is nothing peculiar/wrong practice about it. It was not done for any show purpose. — GujHFWDept (@GujHFWDept) November 1, 2022

In any case the patient treatment is continuously monitored and changed if required. The tweet tries to mislead the public@PMOIndia @CMOGuj @Rushikeshmla @InfoGujarat @mdnhmgujarat — GujHFWDept (@GujHFWDept) November 1, 2022

Interestingly, the doctor had shared tweet of ANI where a patient, who got injured in the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat can be seen lying on hospital bed when PM Narendra Modi comes to meet him.

Here’s What Dr Hasan Tweeted

Presenting this without any caption. Connect the dots! pic.twitter.com/8IQXSJuCEm — Dr Safin 🇮🇳 (@HasanSafin) November 1, 2022

