Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the injured people who were admitted to Hospital in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse. PM Narendra Modi visited the Civil Hospital in Gujarat. PM Modi inquired about their health and also asked them about the rescue operation. The suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on Sunday, October 30. Around 130 people lost their lives in the horrific incident. PM Narendra Modi provided a healing touch to those who were injured in the unfortunate incident. PM Narendra Modi also met the families of the victims who lost their lives due to the bridge collapse. Also Read | Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Search and Rescue Operations Underway at Site of Gujarat Tragedy (Watch Video).

Watch: PM Narendra Modi Visits Civil Hospital in Gujarat

#WATCH | PM Modi meets the injured in the #MorbiBridgeCollapse incident that happened on October 30 (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/26tXlAvnmJ — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

PM Narendra Modi Provides Healing Touch to The Injured

PM @narendramodi provides a healing touch to those who were injured in the unfortunate #MorbiBridgeCollapse incident happened on Sunday pic.twitter.com/xdP7B0oG31 — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 1, 2022

PM Narendra Modi Meets Families of Victims Who Lost Their Lives in the Incident

Morbi, Gujarat | PM Modi meets family members of the victims who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident that happened on October 30 pic.twitter.com/GgHXSdH50d — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)