Sarin, formally with the U.S. Treasury, told the WaPost last year that most of the $$ from the Senate bill would help mitigate the effects of those retirements — i.e. it would allow the agency to fill jobs in customer service & IT, as well as enforcement. https://t.co/K3dAiS8You— snopes.com (@snopes) January 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)