In recent days, several people have received a message from ‘State Bank of India’ (SBI) informing them that their YONO account with the bank has been deactivated, and asking them to update their permanent account number (PAN) card details to reactivate the account. If you are also among one of those to receive such message, then be informed that the message is 'fake'. The Government’s official fact-checker, PIB Fact Check has warned SBI customers about the fake message. PIB has further cautioned that people should Never respond to emails or SMS asking to share their personal or banking details. Government Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Checks Viral Claim.

PIB Fact Check:

A #Fake message impersonating @TheOfficialSBI claims that the recipient's YONO account has been blocked#PIBFactCheck ▶️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your banking details ▶️If you have received any similar message, report immediately on report.phishing@sbi.co.in pic.twitter.com/PM7MdrWiCg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 14, 2023

