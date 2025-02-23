PIB said that the message claiming senior citizens above 75 years of age will no longer have to pay taxes is fake. (Photo credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

A message going viral on social media claims that senior citizens above 75 years of age will no longer have to pay taxes. While the message is being circulated online, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the message is fake. While debunking the fake claim, PIB said that senior citizens above 75 years, with only pension and interest income, are exempted from filing ITR (as per Section 194P). "Taxes, if applicable, are deducted by the specified bank after computing the income and eligible deductions," PIB said in its post. Govt Launched 104 ‘Blood on Call’ Helpline? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

PIB Says the Message Is Fake

A message circulating on social media claims that senior citizens above 75 years of age will no longer have to pay taxes.#PIBFactCheck ✔️This message is #fake ✔️Senior citizens above 75 years, with only pension and interest income, are exempt from filing ITR (as per Section… pic.twitter.com/ANLQG4LmxV — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 23, 2025

