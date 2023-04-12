The Government of India on Wednesday (April 12) cleared the air about the exclusion of Telangana from the list of seven mega textile parks to be set up under PM MITRA Scheme mentioned in the Telangana Today. It refutes the claims made by the daily and confirmed that Telangana is still a part of the project. Government of India Offering Free Mobile Recharge of Rs 239? PIB Fact Checks Viral WhatsApp Message.

Telangana Still Part of PM MITRA Scheme

.@TelanganaToday claims that @TexMinIndia has excluded Telangana from the list of 7 mega textile parks to be set up under PM MITRA scheme#PIBFactCheck ✔️This claim is Fake ✔️Warangal, Telangana is one of the 7 sites selected for Mega Textile Parks pic.twitter.com/nslldVsdDQ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 12, 2023

