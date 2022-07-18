Photos of a naked old man and a young girl have spread across the Internet with false claims that of being US President Joe Biden. These miscaptioned viral images however are from XXX video, xHamster pornographic website under the name, “Old Daddy and His Thai Slave.” Fact-checkers have debunked the false claims of Joe Biden being part of these viral photos.

Here's The Fact Check

The images of a naked man and a young girl that have spread across the Internet were taken from a years-old pornographic video. They do not show President Joe Biden. https://t.co/eB4zMbarjx — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) July 16, 2022

