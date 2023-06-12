A website claiming to offer a petrol pump dealership on behalf of PSU Oil Marketing Companies is going viral on the internet. The website has allegedly claimed that they are offering petrol pump dealerships on behalf of PSU Oil Marketing Companies. However, it must be noted that the website is fake. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the website is fake and is not related to the Government of India at all. "Visit http://petrolpumpdealerchayan.in for authentic and official information on Retail Outlet dealerships," PIB said while debunking the fake news. Government Offering Loan of Rs 20,55,000 Under 'PM Mudra Yojana 2023'? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Messages Going Viral on Social Media.

This Website Is Fake

A website claims to offer petrol pump dealership on behalf of PSU Oil Marketing Companies.#PIBFactCheck: ▶️This website is #Fake ▶️Visit https://t.co/Gxdi1oy8JA for authentic and official information on Retail Outlet dealerships Read more: https://t.co/SCh47UxGrG pic.twitter.com/76llHCO28E — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 12, 2023

