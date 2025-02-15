A new scam is exploiting online shoppers by sending fake delivery failure messages posing as India Post. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned users that India Post never sends messages asking to update addresses via links. The scam message claims a package delivery failed due to an incomplete address and urges users to update their details through a malicious link. Clicking the link leads to a fake India Post website, prompting users to enter personal information. Hackers then install malware, gaining access to sensitive data. Notably, the fraudulent link only works on mobile devices, not desktops. Consumers are advised to verify suspicious messages and avoid clicking unknown links to protect their data. Govt Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Message.

Fake India Post Delivery SMS Scam Targets Online Shoppers

Have you also received an SMS stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 24 hours to avoid the package being returned❓#PIBFactCheck ✅ Beware! This message is #Fake ✅ India Post never sends such… pic.twitter.com/TPQTwOZRFH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 15, 2025

