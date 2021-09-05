Father's Day is a celebration for honouring fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in society. In Australia, the special day is celebrated on September 5, 2021. Around the world, Father's Day is celebrated on different dates, though the day is celebrated in a similar manner. The special occasion is marked by giving gifts to fathers among several other family activities.

On the special day dedicated to fathers, netizens in Australia took to Twitter to share Happy Father's Day Greetings, Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Videos to celebrate the day. Take a look at how Father's Day 2021 is being celebrated in Australia:

Happy Fathers Day World! (This is a state border in Australia, which you are not allowed to cross even if you are a resident) https://t.co/PL6cIMs9IA — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) September 5, 2021

Happy Aussie Fathers Day to all the dads out there but especially to Papa Gil.#SaveProdigalSon #WeAreTheSame pic.twitter.com/kzG8yKj7Lv — Cypherisk 🇦🇺 | #SaveProdigalSon (@cypherisk) September 5, 2021

This Fathers Day will be hard for a lot of families who can't be together. It's tough. And it highlights the importance of getting our vaccination rates up, so we can be together again. Let's do it Australia. pic.twitter.com/2Moxn4BqTw — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 4, 2021

