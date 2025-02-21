A Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) company in Romania has caused controversy by sanctioning an event that saw two male fighters go up against a team of three women. The three Instagram and OnlyFans models, Alicia Bonita, Denisa Costea and Maria Adriana, were all dressed in white and twerked for the cameras as they excitedly entered the cage. Their opponents were fighters Costica Prisecaru and Sebastian Rechinu. The fighters didn’t hold back, with kicks and punches, flying left, right and centre as they brutally beat the three women in the ring. The MMA fight caused a social media uproar, with fight fans asking, “Why is this allowed?” Others called it sickening and disturbing. According to reports, the intergender fight was put on by a promotion company, Real Xtreme Fighting (RXF). Craig Jones Chokes Gabi Garcia Into Submission During Controversial Intergender Jiu-Jitsu Fight Following 'Forceful Kiss' Row.

3 Instagram and OnlyFans models faced off against 2 men in an MMA event hosted in Romania 😭 pic.twitter.com/JrIMlsRqEr — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 20, 2025

🚨3 INSTAGRAM AND ONLY FANS MODELS BRUTALIZED IN MMA FIGHT AGAINST MEN IN ROMANIA The models were beaten up by 2 male fighters in a shocking MMA event hosted by Real Xtreme Fighting (RXF) in Romania. The fight—between Costica Prisecaru and Sebastian Rechinu vs. the women—ended… pic.twitter.com/tRVx9WsCKT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 20, 2025

What sort of man would participate in this? — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) February 20, 2025

Not sure why men agreed to this, com'on RXF you can do better. — ⚡TΞSLASΞNTINΞL🔋 (@TeslaSentinel) February 20, 2025

Who allowed this fight to happen? This is very wrong. — IRUNNIA (@Irunnia_) February 20, 2025

This is beyond unacceptable. MMA should be about skill and respect, not exploiting women for shock value. RXF needs to take responsibility for this disgraceful event. — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) February 20, 2025

This 'fight' was less about MMA and more about clicks and controversy. Are we watching the rise of entertainment sports or the downfall of actual competition? — K̶e̶n̶d̶o̶✰ (@CUDRIZCOL) February 21, 2025

