A Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) company in Romania has caused controversy by sanctioning an event that saw two male fighters go up against a team of three women. The three Instagram and OnlyFans models, Alicia Bonita, Denisa Costea and Maria Adriana, were all dressed in white and twerked for the cameras as they excitedly entered the cage. Their opponents were fighters Costica Prisecaru and Sebastian Rechinu. The fighters didn’t hold back, with kicks and punches, flying left, right and centre as they brutally beat the three women in the ring. The MMA fight caused a social media uproar, with fight fans asking, “Why is this allowed?” Others called it sickening and disturbing. According to reports, the intergender fight was put on by a promotion company, Real Xtreme Fighting (RXF). Craig Jones Chokes Gabi Garcia Into Submission During Controversial Intergender Jiu-Jitsu Fight Following 'Forceful Kiss' Row. 

Female OnlyFans Models vs Male Fighters Viral Video:

OnlyFans Models Gets Brutally Beaten By Male Fighters:

OnlyFans Models, Alicia Bonita, Denisa Costea and Maria Adriana Excitedly Enter the Cage

Intergender MMA Fight Causes Social Media Uproar

Fight Fans Are Disappointed!

How Was This Allowed?

Quite Disgraceful

Are We?

