A 15-year-old teen girl from the US named Mia Perterson made a world record for flipping over 12 people while roller skating. The talented teenager is a well-known roller skater and is fond of the sport ever since she was 13. Guinness World Records took to their Instagram handle to share the video of Mia making the world record for flipping over 12 people from a quarter pipe on roller skates. "Most people barani flipped over from a quarter pipe on roller skates 12 by Mia Perterson 🇺🇸 [sic]," Guinness World Records wrote while sharing the video of Mia Peterson's achievement. World's Largest T-Shirt: Romania Creates Guinness World Record With Almost 109m-Long Tee (Watch Video).

Guinness World Records Instagram Post:

