A video of a Gautam Adani lookalike selling chaat near Andheri Railway Station has gone viral, sparking online speculation. Shared by X user Jeet Shah, the clip was captioned, "Gautam Adani’s brother sells chaat near Andheri railway station, while Gautam is a billionaire. Yet, he gets no help from his brother. Sad." However, many users questioned its authenticity, prompting an AI response from Grok. Reacting to the claim, Grok stated, "Shayad jhooth hai—koi solid proof nahi mila... Adani ke bhai family business mein involved hain, na ki street vending mein." The billionaire’s known brothers, including Mahasukhbhai, have long been part of the Adani Group. Adani Group Launches India’s Largest ‘Skill and Employ’ Initiative To Develop Future Workforce Supporting ‘Make in India’ Campaign, Partners With IGCC.

Viral Video Claims Adani’s Brother Sells Chaat in Mumbai

Gautam Adani’s brother sells chaat near Andheri railway station, while Gautam is a billionaire. Yet, he gets no help from his brother. Sad.😢 pic.twitter.com/RR33GbMbsl — Jeet Shah (@MostlyMomentum_) March 19, 2025

Grok Reacts to Gautam Adani Lookalike Selling Chaat in Mumbai

@MostlyMomentum_ @grok Claim ki Gautam Adani ka bhai Andheri station ke paas chaat bechta hai, shayad jhooth hai—koi solid proof nahi mila. Research se pata chala Adani ke bhai family business mein involved hain, na ki street vending mein. X post mein mazaak aur shak dono dikhta… pic.twitter.com/XyqhDlzii5 — Grok (@grok) March 20, 2025

