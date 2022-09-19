Beware while using your toilet seat, as there are one hundred percent chances you may find a massive reptile there! The case happened with a US family who found an enormous grey rat snake inside their toilet. The Eufaula Alabama Police Department later captured the unwanted guest and shared the viral pictures of the serpent on Facebook. The witty caption of the post says that "We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will recieve during our shift. Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities." Viral Video of Snake in Toilet in West Texas Has People Recalling Their Worst Nightmares of Spotting Serpents in Bathroom Coming True.

Massive Serpent Inside Toilet Seat!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)