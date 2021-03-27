Happy Birthday Lisa Trends on Twitter

BLACKPINK Lisa's Birthday

Lillies & Blinks Share HBD Wishes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LISA #TheLalisaday #HappyBirthdayLisa

Happy birthday to our dancing machine. I wish you all the best and

More birthday to come, more blessing to come to you but also to your members

Thank you for making me happy I LOVE YOU ❣️🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/6fSTOYO0c4

— 🌻Jenlisachaesoo🌻 (@JessaEstanisla1) March 26, 2021