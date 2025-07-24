Chhattisgarh is celebrating its agrarian and cultural heritage with the vibrant Hareli Tihar 2025 on July 24. The festival honours the state’s farming roots and tribal traditions. Each year, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, hosts the Hareli Mahotsav at his residence, aiming to deepen public engagement with the state’s rural identity, offering a blend of tradition and modern awareness. In addition, social media users took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared Hareli Tihar 2025 wishes, images, greetings, videos and wallpapers to celebrate the Hareli festival. Sawan 2025 Dates in India As Per Purnimanta and Amanta Calendars: Check Shravan Start and End Dates in North, South and Western Regions.

#WATCH | Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai says, "Today is Hareli Tihar. I congratulate the people of Chhattisgarh. Today, the Hareli festival was organized at the Chief Minister's residence... Today we performed the puja and prayed that prosperity prevails in… pic.twitter.com/hdC7kQwDnt — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2025

