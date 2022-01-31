Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka, asked a question on Twitter that went viral. The businessman asked what among fevicol and alcohol is good for bonding. One of the many replies was from the adhesive brand, Fevicol itself which ticked many funny bones.

See Tweet:

Depends on whether you want to bond for an evening or for life! https://t.co/jRXC345Dcm — Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 31, 2022

