Guinness World Record shared a scary tale of a man who built a creepy Island of dolls in the south of Mexico City. You will not find a single human soul here anymore-only, thousands of eerie mutilated toys virtually hanging from ceilings, trees, and boats moored on the shore! According to the video, the man named Don Julian Santana Barrera, who built the Mexican island, was once allegedly haunted by the spirit of a drowned girl. Some locals claim that the island is haunted. ‘Haunted’ 116-Year-Old Doll Blinks in Selfie with Ghost Hunters Despite Having NO Eyes! (View Spooky Pic).

Watch At Your Own Risk!

Would you dare set foot on the island of the dolls? ☠️#Halloween pic.twitter.com/4jgRcNeAa8 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 31, 2022

