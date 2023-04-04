A Twitter user tried to troll Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by sharing a video of him copying texts from a book while filling in details in a visitor's book. The troller called CM Sarma a "Copy-paste BJP CM" and captioned the video with "Presenting the CM of Assam who can't even write a paragraph in a visitor's book without copying." In a reply to the Twitter post, the Assam CM acknowledged he went to an Assamese medium school and has little knowledge of English as well as Hindu languages and is trying his best to gain proficiency in both languages in a "humble way." The BJP leader added that he has no hesitation in admitting that he does not know English and Hindi very well. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Part in Cricket Match Between Chief Minister XI and Chief Justice XI in Guwahati (Watch Video).

Himanta Biswa Sarma Shuts Troller:

I went to an Assamese medium school and am trying my best to learn Hindi and English in my own humble way. I must admit that I do not know English and Hindi very well, and I have no hesitation in admitting it. https://t.co/DgeVCvqwfg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)