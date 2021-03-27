Watch Video of Kids' Giving Adorable Solutions to Free Giant Ship Blocking Suez Canal
A container ship has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Tuesday, and authorities say they’ll remove up to 706,000 cubic feet of sand to free the ship.
We asked some kids what they would do and here’s what they said. https://t.co/3ZJOehybM2 pic.twitter.com/wJPcdBaiBs
— CNN (@CNN) March 26, 2021
