It’s result time for thousands of CA aspirants as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA Foundation Result 2022 on August 10, 2022. And on the result announcement date, the excitement and nervousness among the students are at an all-time high. They have taken to Twitter to post everything from queries related to the CA Foundation Result 2022 June date and time to ‘All The Best’ messages. Not to forget funny memes! The examination for the Foundation course was held in the month of June on the dates 24, 26, 28 and 30. Here’s a look at netizens’ reactions on the big result day!

All The Best, Guys

#chartered_twt #caresults #ICAI #caexams #icairesults #cafoundation I pray for all CA Foundation June 22 Students that all your hard work pay and you see PASS on your result screen with good marks. Hit Like you want to see PASS. 🙏 — Chartered Education (@chartered_twt) August 10, 2022

What Time Will ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Be Announced?

Sir when ca foundation result are going to be declared means at what time.? — 👑💚𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐤𝐚_𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡🧡👑 (@Tanishk44921909) August 10, 2022

Good Luck People

All the very best of luck 🤞 my CA foundation friends I hope today result is positive for everyone. — Arshad (@MohdArs21387855) August 10, 2022

Best Wishes to All

Good luck to CA Foundation Students for tomorrow Result. — Ranjay Mishra (@RanjayMishra20) August 9, 2022

Incomplete Without Memes

Ab Subah ho Gayi

CA foundation results are going to be declared on 10th August... Meanwhile Foundation Students: pic.twitter.com/sGoY2dcXQ2 — अभिमन्यु। (@Immortal_abhi29) August 8, 2022

Hope Everyone Get The Best Result

Best of luck to every CA students who had given foundation June 2022 for there results. as u all know about your results that is coming tomorrow 10th of August. All the best 💓.. yaaarooo #cafoundation #CA #charateredaccountant #icairesults #icairesults #icai #UPDATE @theicai pic.twitter.com/pCnljs22Ry — Ajay Kumar (@diwakarajay007) August 9, 2022

