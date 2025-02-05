London, February 5: A UK woman, Rhiannon Evans, 25, has been found guilty of “cyber-farting” after sending distressing flatulence videos to another woman over the Christmas holidays. This unusual case marks the first known legal action taken against such behaviour. Evans sent a total of seven videos via WhatsApp to Deborah Prytherech between December 22 and New Year’s Day, which allegedly caused the recipient anxiety and distress.

The case was brought to the police, leading to Evans' arrest at her home. During the trial, her defense attorney, Harriet Gorst, argued that the act was not meant to cause harm but rather stemmed from ongoing tensions between Evans' partner and Prytherech regarding child contact. She added that Evans had been drinking at the time and had no malicious intent.

However, prosecutor Diane Williams dismissed this claim, asserting that Evans’ actions were deliberate and intended to distress the victim. Williams noted that Evans was smirking in the videos, suggesting she found the act amusing while the recipient did not.

As a result, Evans was sentenced to a 12-month community order, fined nearly £300, and handed a two-year restraining order. She must also attend 15 rehabilitation sessions and abstain from alcohol for 60 days.

What Is Cyber-Farting?

Cyber-farting refers to sending videos of someone passing gas via digital platforms, particularly with the intent to harass or disturb another person. Evans admitted regret over the incident but deemed the case “petty,” expressing surprise at the legal consequences of her actions.

Despite pleading guilty, Evans expressed disbelief that farting could land her in legal trouble. She criticised the situation, calling it petty and attributing it to living in a “snowflake generation,” suggesting society has become overly sensitive to such matters.

