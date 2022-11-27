Canada lost to Croatia 1-4 in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 game at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday. If you think the scoreline to be humiliating, you probably have not had a chance to see the viral naked photo of Canada national football team coach John Herdman put on a Croatian newspaper. For the unversed, this was done before the match. But why? Why on earth would a Croatian tabloid publish a full-page naked image taunt? It is because John Herdman, ahead of Croatia vs Canada fixture, was quoted saying, “I told them they belong here. And we’re going to go and eff Croatia,” during an on-field interview. Herdman had used a single 'F' to avoid profanity but looks like the damage was done as it did not go down well with the Croatian national team and their supporters back home. Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Wears Strapless Mini Dress to Croatia vs Canada, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Football Match at Khalifa International Stadium (Watch Videos).

View Viral Photo of Canadian Coach John Herdman's Naked Image on a Croatian Tabloid

Croatian tabloids seem quite unforgiving towards Herdman, putting him on the cover despite Dalić's claim that 'Croatia will speak on the pitch'. "You have the mouth (tongue)", this one says, next to the, well, stripped Herdman. "But do you have the balls as well?" pic.twitter.com/Z7b4Ncdomk — Juraj Vrdoljak (@JurajVrdoljak) November 25, 2022

John Herdman's Interview Video That Started The Controversy

Canada's John Herdman after his side's hard-fought 1-0 loss to Belgium: "I told them they belong here. And we're going to go and F Croatia. That's as simple as it gets." The fiery 47-year-old maanger is pure CONCACAF Thunder, with a terrific haircut 🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/24k8k78Zp8 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 23, 2022

