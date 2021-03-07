Kanha's Famous Tiger Munna Dies at 19; Twitter Flooded with Tributes. View Pic:

Today we learnt of the sad death of Kanha's famous #tiger, Munna who was possibly the oldest wild #Tiger at 19 years old. #RIP pic.twitter.com/2rhL05oC12 — Tigers4Ever (@Tigers4Ever2010) March 7, 2021

Photographer @WildLense shares a pic

One of the biggest finest and famous Tiger from Kanha "Munna" passed away. 🙏@ParveenKaswan @jayotibanerjee pic.twitter.com/zuDCOKx7Qb — WildLense® (@WildLense_India) March 7, 2021

Netizens pay Tribute

