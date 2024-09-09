In a shocking incident in Bihar, a man identified as Shyam Sundar alias Munna Sharma was allegedly shot by criminals in Patna. Police officials said that Sharma, a former BJP mandal president, was shot by criminals while he reportedly resisted a chain-snatching bid. After being shot dead, Sharma was rushed to a hospital, where he died under treatment. Shashi Kumar Rana, SHO of Chowk Police Station, said CCTV footage around the spot of the crime is being examined. He also said that other technical investigations are being undertaken in connection with the matter. Bihar Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old Girl While She Was Playing Outside House in Jehanabad.

Former BJP Mandal President Shot in Patna

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: A former BJP mandal president, Munna Sharma was shot by criminals while he reportedly resisted a chain snatching. He died under treatment. Chowk Police Station SHO Shashi Kumar Rana says, "We received information around 6.15 am that a man, Munna Sharma… pic.twitter.com/kb6YZxYi7P — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024

BJP Leader Shyam Sundar Shot Dead in Patna

