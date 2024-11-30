RC16, the highly anticipated film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, has added another exciting name to its cast. The makers have confirmed that Divyenndu, best known for his role as Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur, will be joining the untitled project. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, also features Jagapathi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar. Divyenndu’s addition to the cast was announced with a picture shared by the filmmakers. Known for his roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Madgaon Express, Divyenndu’s presence in RC16 is sure to leave fans excited. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. ‘Can’t Wait’: Ram Charan Fans Excited As ‘RC 16’ Makers Drop Stylish New Pre-Look of Telugu Superstar’s Transformation – Check Out!

Actor Divyenndu in ‘RC16′

Our favourite 'Munna Bhayya' will light up the big screens in a spectacular role tailor made for him ❤️‍🔥 Team #RC16 welcomes the incredibly talented and the compelling performer @divyenndu on board ✨#RamCharanRevolts Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan @NimmaShivanna #JanhviKapoor… pic.twitter.com/Q4I8w9Vqhh — Vriddhi Cinemas (@vriddhicinemas) November 30, 2024

