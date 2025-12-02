Karen Sofia Quiroz Ramirez, also known as the Biker Girl, has died at the age of 25 in a devastating accident. Ramirez died on November 26, 2025, after losing control of her motorbike on a highway in Floridablanca, Colombia. According to reports, the crash happened around 9:40 pm while she was riding her Suzuki Gixxer along a busy highway. According to investigators, Karen tried to move between two vehicles and clipped the side of a Chevrolet Spark. The impact made her lose balance and fall into an adjacent lane, where a truck could not stop in time and struck her. Paramedics quickly reached the scene, but she was declared on site. Russian Fitness Influencer Dmitry Nuyanzin Dies After Consuming Over 10,000 Calories Daily for Extreme Binge-Eating Experiment Ahead of Weight-Loss Challenge.

Colombian Motorcycle Influencer Karean Sofia Quiroz Ramirez Aka Biker Girl Dies in Road Crash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

