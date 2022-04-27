King’s Day or Koningsdag is when the Dutch celebrate the birthday of King Willem-Alexander. The day is a national holiday that is observed every year on the 27th of April when festival-goers can be seen wearing orange clothes and street carnival and flea markets are organised. To observe the occasion virtually, Google made an animated doodle in an orange hue theme that features people donning bright orange apparel.

Have A Look:

King's Day 2022 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)