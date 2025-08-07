The online community is grieving the sudden demise of adult film star Lina Bina, famously known as MissJohnDough. The news of her death was confirmed by fellow creator and her close friend, Coco Bliss, who took to her Instagram story to pay a tribute. She posted a photo of Bina with the caption, “Rest in peace lovely.” She also posted a clip of the two celebrating together at a club, captioning it, “You left us too soon.” While Bliss did not disclose the cause of her death, World Star Hip Hop cited Bina’s sister and reported that she died due to complications from a blood clot in her heart and neck. However, no official statement or further information regarding the circumstances of Bina’s passing has been provided. Adult Film Star Kylie Page Dies at 28 in Los Angeles; Cops Find Drugs and Sexual Photos at Her Home.

Adult film star MissJohnDough has reportedly passed away. pic.twitter.com/zXqJ6tcEME — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 6, 2025

Coco Bliss Pays Tribute To Lina Bina (Photo Credits: Coco Bliss/ Instagram)

Sad news, adult film star and online content creator MissJohnDough, whose real name was Lina Bina, has reportedly passed away. Her death was first confirmed by close friend Coco Bliss, who shared emotional tributes on Instagram. According to Lina’s sister, she died from… pic.twitter.com/498bAV6zuQ — Pat (@GudaExperience) August 7, 2025

