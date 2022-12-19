Lionel Messi is the ultimate GOAT and a great husband and father. The 35-year-old was joined by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo and sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, at the Lusail Stadium after he led Argentina to a thrilling victory over France in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final on Sunday. As you can imagine, the celebrations were grand and will probably continue for days and weeks, and there was one moment that made fans love Messi even more. The Argentina captain was seen clicking photos of his beautiful wife, his childhood sweetheart Antonela as she posed with the world cup trophy. This sweet moment has gone viral on social media. Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Posts Family Pictures With Lovely Message After Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 Victory in Final.

Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Are Love!

No, but the way Messi is recording/taking pictures of Antonella 🥺💙GOALS pic.twitter.com/zEH8hdj7UZ — Arru⚡ (@itsmearrunima) December 18, 2022

They Are Adorable

📸Antonella Roccuzzo & Lionel Messi 🏆Stood with Messi through thick and thin! ❤️ What a beautiful love story! 🐐The GOAT-Football Royalty#FIFAWorldCup|#Messi𓃵|#GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/NQ9TczjFmx — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) December 18, 2022

Hmmm

Los organizadores no permitían que Antonella toque la Copa del Mundo ya que sólo lo pueden hacer los Jugadores Mundialista. Lo que hizo Messi es descomunal.. No sólo le dió la Copa a su esposa sino que también le sacó una foto 📸. Ella besándola. A Leo no le toques a su esposa. pic.twitter.com/kBPtrJweVe — Argentina 🇦🇷 Crédito Mundial #Messi (@ArgentinaCred) December 18, 2022

She Is So Sweet

Antonela levanta y besa la Copa del Mundo mientras Lionel le toma una foto. Campeones del mundo. MOMENTAZO. pic.twitter.com/bwL8RxFwY4 — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) December 18, 2022

THEM

La emoción de Antonella 🥹 QUÉ PAREJA 🤍 pic.twitter.com/BpmkNBlRGY — Siempre Cules (@Sempre_Cules) December 18, 2022

Cuteeee!

Messi e Antonela ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/bTbjUrPMph — Messi Brasil (@PortalMessi) December 18, 2022

Awwwww

the way antonela was with leo throughout everything, these two are goals 🥹♥️ mr and mrs. messi pic.twitter.com/ALIFFrOBxv — ╰ ayuuuuuuuuu⁷ ╮🇮🇳 (@_DevAkshi__) December 18, 2022

