Lionel Messi is the ultimate GOAT and a great husband and father. The 35-year-old was joined by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo and sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, at the Lusail Stadium after he led Argentina to a thrilling victory over France in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final on Sunday. As you can imagine, the celebrations were grand and will probably continue for days and weeks, and there was one moment that made fans love Messi even more. The Argentina captain was seen clicking photos of his beautiful wife, his childhood sweetheart Antonela as she posed with the world cup trophy. This sweet moment has gone viral on social media. Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Posts Family Pictures With Lovely Message After Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 Victory in Final.

Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Are Love!

They Are Adorable

Hmmm

She Is So Sweet

THEM

Cuteeee!

Awwwww

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)