Kelly Cousins and Joe Firby are the suspected ‘Liverpool couple’ who engaged in sexual activity at the Liverpool’s Concert Square. A grainy video sparked massive outrage online after it showed a woman kneeling in front of a man and performing oral sex on him - all this in the presence of hundreds of bystanders. Soon, this sex in public video was dubbed by various names such as ‘Liverpool Concert Square Sex Video,’ Liverpool Couple Sex in Public Video,’ ‘Liverpool City Centre Sex Clip, ‘Liverpool Concert Square Girl Video,’ and more. Police authorities had first identified the woman from this explicit video, while the search for the guy was on. However, the authorities finally got hold of both the partners. They are 35-year-old Kelly Cousins of Merton Road, Bootle, and 23-year-old Joe Firby, from Gateshead. The randy couple was seen engaging in sexual acts right outside the Einstein Bier Haus, and police have finally identified them. They will be produced before the magistrate next month.

Here's The Full Story:

A couple suspected of having sex in front of hundreds of onlookers in a busy part of Liverpool have been named by police.https://t.co/kVLMTjtcwY — Lancs Live (@LiveLancs) August 9, 2022

