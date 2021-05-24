The couple with family and friends took Madurai-Bangalore SpiceJet flight to accommodate more than 100 guests and defy COVID-19 wedding restrictions and curfew in Tamil Nadu and get married on the plane.

Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n — DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021

Check out the viral news report and video of this 'jugad' Indian wedding on the aeroplane during lockdown:

