Recently, a YouTuber shared an invoice of her bill from the airport on Twitter which shows Maggi noodles for Rs 193. The enraged consumer captioned her post, “I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport And I don’t know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price [sic]”. The tweet went viral on social media, and 'Maggi' started trending as it triggered a debate amongst netizens. While some condemned the prices by stating, “AAI needs to put a cap on the rates”, others supported the authorities by stating that “Maggi cost ₹50 but to sell the same in the airport, it costs a lot of money”. See the reactions of netizens to the viral tweet here. Two Samosa Costs Rs. 212 at Goa Airport! Shocked Traveller Shares the Expensive Bill.

See Viral Tweet of YouTuber on Maggi Prices at Airport:

I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport And I don’t know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price 🥲 pic.twitter.com/oNEgryZIxx — Sejal Sud (@SejalSud) July 16, 2023

Netizen Reaction

It’s selling at 250 in Indigo flights as well … AAI needs to put a cap on the rates for consumers to survive their pockets & hunger as well — Ashish आशीष Lakhotia (@Ashish27279042) July 16, 2023

Twitter User Reaction to Viral Tweet

Ma’am Maggi cost ₹50 but to sell the same in the airport it costs a lot of money as the cafe which sells maggi needs to pay huge deposit to setup that place, pay huge rent and also some part of revenue to the airport And on top of that the pay the staff who make maggie and get… — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) July 16, 2023

Transportation Cost!

Transportation cost and maintenance — Samra Junaid (@SamraJunaid) July 16, 2023

Maggi or Real Estate!

This is not price of magi but the price of location (real estate). — Satiish Kumar (@_SatiishKumar) July 16, 2023

Economy!

You’re also paying a portion of the electricity bill, staff’s salary, rent and other overheads. It’s called economy. — Madhav (@madsafe) July 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)