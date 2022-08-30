A last surviving member of an unidentified indigenous tribe passed away in Brazil's Amazon rainforest. The unknown man's death has sparked discussion among activists who mourned the loss of an entire Brazilian Amazon tribe. According to reports, the person known as "the Man of the Hole" has lived in total isolation for the past 26 years. His body was found on 23 August in a hammock outside his straw hut. In Canada's Quebec, Indigenous People Continue to Fight French Law.

Known as the “Man of the Hole,” the last member of an Indigenous group was found dead this month in Brazil, marking the first recorded disappearance of an isolated tribe in the country. https://t.co/ep4jasih8m — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 30, 2022

