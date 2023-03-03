Did you know that a moose sheds its antlers? Well, even if some of you would know this fact, watching it occurring in front of your eyes, is quite a rare sight. But a drone operator got quite lucky when his camera captured the exact moment. The video was taken in New Brunswick in Canada, showing a moose shaking its head rigorously before its antlers falling off. The video is shared on Twitter and has quickly raked up 4 million views! Rare Animal Found in Ladakh, Netizens Believe It To Be Tibetian Lynx After Video Goes Viral.

Moose Sheds Both Its Antlers in New Brunswick:

Rare footage of a moose shedding both its antlers captured with a drone in a forest in New Brunswick. Credit: Derek Burgoynepic.twitter.com/rTaUQ95gcC — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) February 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)