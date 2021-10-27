A video of the rescue operation by forest officials carried out to save a mother and her son from a raging waterfall in Tamil Nadu has gone viral on the Internet and netizens are praising the forest officials for their courage. In the video, a woman clutching her baby is seen stuck in a raging waterfall and officials of the forest department are filmed lifting the child and then mother carefully to safety with the help of a rope. The video of the operation has earned the praise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who also lauded the courage of the forest officials.

Watch it here:

