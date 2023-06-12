Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, is gradually beginning to feel the effects of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is presently passing exactly parallel to it in the Arabian Sea. Stronger gusts and sporadic rain showers have been predicted by IMD to continue for the next one or two days in the seaside city, which has been dealing with windy weather since the weekend began. Meanwhile, netizens have been dropping various pics and clips of the Maharashtrian capital rejoicing the arrival of monsoon 2023. Mumbai Rains Forecast: Cyclone Biparjoy-Triggered Rainfall Likely to Lash Parts of Maharashtra Capital, Check Expected Dates Here.

Mumbaikars Rejoice Monsoon 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)