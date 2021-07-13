French Fries are deep-fried potatoes, which have been cut into batons! Amazing, ain't it? Now, it is time to celebrate this super-yum, guilty pleasure dish on National French Fry Day 2021!

Quote Reads: “Your French Fries Are Just My French Fries on the Wrong Plate.”

Quote Reads: “You’re the Ketchup to My Fries.”

Quote Reads: “Exercise? I Thought You Said ‘Extra Fries’”

Quote Reads: “I Speak French (Fries)”

Quote Reads: “Fries > Guys.”

Quote Reads: “All That and a Plate of Fries.”

Quote Reads: “Keep Your Friends Close and Your Fries Closer.”

Quote Reads: “If I Could Eat French Fries Every Day of My Life, I Would.” – Adrienne C. Moore

Quote Reads: “French Fries. I Love Them. Some People Are Chocolate and Sweets People. I Love French Fries. That and Caviar.” – Cameron Diaz

