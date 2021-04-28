It's National Superhero Day 2021 & Tweeple Can't Keep Calm!

It's #NationalSuperheroDay today , so i present you my favorite ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EzXvLZIeC2 — ✨ Ju *Iron Dragon 🐉*Stark✨ (@SalleoKoncept) April 28, 2021

Wakanda Forever!

Happy #NationalSuperheroDay to the greatest Superhero 👑 🐐 Chadwick Boseman, forever 💜♾ pic.twitter.com/oaKBfHXe4W — Mychal (@mychal3ts) April 28, 2021

To the Women Force!

On #NationalSuperheroDay, shout out to all the superheroes who inspire and empower us. Let's continue to push for greater diversity and inclusion, and for a cinematic universe that represents and reflects us all. You can be what you can see. pic.twitter.com/TW0gAujvQL — Dr Lisa Funnell (@DrLisaFunnell) April 28, 2021

Happy National Superhero Day!

Captain Marvel!

Happy #NationalSuperheroDay to Captain Marvel and Captain Marvel only 💫💫💫👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/zqJQmLIUww — ︽✵︽ Strongest Avenger ︽✵︽ (@Twinkle_Fists) April 28, 2021

Which One Is Your Favourite?

He's fire He's ice He's naughty He's serious He loves He loves freedom discipline But they're always up to save the world! Happy #NationalSuperheroDay to two best superheroes played by Chris Evans- Johnny Storm & Captain America!💙 pic.twitter.com/SBks0idXWk — ✨Fabulous!✨ (@MsAartByHeart) April 28, 2021

Tribute to Our Real Superheroes

Today, April 28th is #NationalSuperheroDay..a day to celebrate all our favourite Superheros. Lets take a moment and thank all the doctors, workers, police and everyone who put their lives and health on the line to keep all of us safe and healthy 🙏#SuperHeroDay #DCWorldTelugu pic.twitter.com/1SzJgiUkbS — DC World Telugu 🇮🇳 (@DCWorldTelugu) April 28, 2021

Aww So Cute!

This Scene Though

'I am Ant Man, By the Way!'

Happy National Superhero Day to the most underrated superhero Scott Lang aka Ant- Man #NationalSuperheroDay pic.twitter.com/CuSjcOWJ9n — Allison the disney Diva is fully vaccinated (@Daviesallison1A) April 28, 2021

