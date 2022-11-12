Now, this young man totally deserves a round of applause! 20-year-old US man Dalton Meyer clapped 1,140 times in one minute to make the record for most claps in one minute. The official Twitter handle of Guinness World Record shared the viral video of Dalton's feat. You can watch it below.

Guinness World Record For Most Claps in One Minute

New record: Most claps in one minute - 1,140 by Dalton Meyer (USA) Round of applause for this newest record 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/SFzIWXt43L — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)