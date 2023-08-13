In a video going viral on social media, two men perform a stunt on a moving car to make Instagram reels in Noida. The short clip was posted on X by a user. The video starts with both men sitting inside and exiting the moving car. While one of them sat on the roof of the car first, the other one joined him a few moments later. The two men seemed to be unfazed by the dangers of their actions. Taking cognizance of the incident, Noida Traffic Police imposed a fine of Rs 23,500 on the driver. Car Crash Viral Video: Cop Narrowly Escapes From Being Hit by Out of Control Car in Fairfax County in US, Dashcam Captures Video of Freak Accident.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Noida Traffic Police Response:

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 23500/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है। यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/5WQOZkIdMx — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) August 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)