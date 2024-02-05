In a shocking incident in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a group of youths caused a ruckus in the middle of the road. The youths, who arrived in dozens of cars in Sector 50, first parked their vehicles in the middle of the road and started honking loudly. They then began setting off fireworks, causing the entire area to fill with smoke. The incident, which was recorded by bystanders and shared on social media, has quickly gone viral. The incident took place on Saturday in the jurisdiction of the Sector 49 police station. During the chaos, all the youths started dancing. The fireworks set off by them caused the entire area to become smoky. After the video went viral, the police took action and seized two cars involved in the incident. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Noida-3 informed that the incident occurred on February 3. Two cars involved in the incident were immediately seized. An FIR has been registered in the case and an investigation is underway. Gurugram: Miscreants Seen Bursting Firecrackers on Moving Car's Roof, Video of Dangerous Stunt Goes Viral.

Noida Viral Video

सड़क पर आतिशबाजी, जाम, रील, डांस... इस Video को देखकर लगता है कि नोएडा पुलिस सड़कों पर है? pic.twitter.com/3EYqyDzOzT — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 4, 2024

Police Action

थाना सेक्टर-49 नोएडा क्षेत्रांतर्गत सेक्टर-50 में युवकों द्वारा गाड़ियों का हूटर बजाने व पटाखे छोड़ने के संबंध में पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल दो गाड़ियों को सीज किया गया एवं अन्य गाड़ियों को चिन्हित कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। एडीसीपी नोएडा द्वारा दी गई बाइट। @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/bKRD7Ejp46 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) February 4, 2024

