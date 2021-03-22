One Year to Janata Curfew:
#JanataCurfew Anniversary pic.twitter.com/WxHoXzkeXJ
— Rupesh Biswas🇮🇳 (@RupeshBiswas4) March 22, 2021
'Go Corona Go'
This day, last year.
Happy #JanataCurfew anniversary. pic.twitter.com/wTTcbPtz3v
— Riyaz (@Rz1505) March 22, 2021
'Thaali Bajao' Videos
Anniversary to one of the moment that we can't forget (On 22 nd March 2020)
Go Corona Go 😂😂#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/tpW5bGnzuU
— Priyanshu Sinha (@Priyans03737175) March 22, 2021
Go Corona Go Funny Memes to LOL at!
Me and my Bois screaming during #JanataCurfew on the balcony---#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/xjSS1Fg1LJ
— || 𝕹𝖎𝖙𝖊𝖘𝖍 𝕾𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖍 || 🇮🇳 (@niteshsingh____) March 22, 2021
Twitterati RN!
#JanataCurfew is trending
Me recalling every moment of last year pic.twitter.com/03OpYZliCS
— majaz ul quadri (@Majazulquadri) March 22, 2021
LOL, That's What Covidiots Made All of Us Do!
The situation after #JanataCurfew till date ... pic.twitter.com/RanKp7C5kM
— Shant (@move123456789) March 22, 2021
Coronavirus Last Year During Janata Curfew!
On this day corona got scared for the first time and started running everywhere in india.
#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/S2vAL06DlO
— priyanka piks (@PriyankaPiks) March 22, 2021
Remember These Videos?
22 March I can't Forget this day in my entire life. 😉#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/wccFGpnGe6
— Sujal Jaiswal (@sujal_jaiswal16) March 22, 2021
Although That Never Happened!
#JanataCurfew Anniversary
Le Coron@ after it saw Thali bajao movement: pic.twitter.com/v66P4GIfCe
— Mahi (@mahimaniaaaa) March 22, 2021
Epic Memes!
Earlier on this day
Meanwhile corona after #Thalibajao:- pic.twitter.com/g4jq0PHyvi
— Navin tiwari (@Tweet2navin_) March 22, 2021
LOL, Why?
#JanataCurfew on 22 March 2020,Few People did Craziest things.... Go Corona Go 😂😂 #Corona pic.twitter.com/BKXKmO3x9T
— Karamjot Singh (Faridkot) (@Karamjot_Singh1) March 22, 2021
