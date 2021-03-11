Paapnaashini Ganga's Aakriti Sharma Wishes Everyone on Mahashivratri 2021!

Child actress Aakriti Sharma who plays the role of the Hindu goddess, Devi Ganga in Ishara TV Channel's new show Paapnaashini Ganga wished everyone on the festive occasion of Mahashivratri 2021. Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival annually celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. The festival is also known as the 'Great Night of Shiva' as on this occasion, Shiva performed the heavenly dance or Tandava.

In this video, Aakriti as young Ganga extended her festive greetings while urging Shiv Bhakts to seek the Supreme One's divine blessings by telling their desires to Nandi Ji, the sacred bull calf, gatekeeper, and vahana of Lord Shiva.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ISHARA CHANNEL (@isharachannel)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)