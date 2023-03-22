As the camera and other television screens in the newsroom shake, a newscaster from Pakistan's Mashriq TV breaks the news of the earthquake in a viral video that has garnered much acclaim for the news anchor. Another newsroom employee in the video can be seen leaving his seat in panic. Journalist Iftikhar Firdous shared the video with caption, “A local Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Brave of the anchor to keep his calm. But shows the impact of the earthquake.” Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Doctors Deliver Baby Amid Tremors in Anantnag Hospital (Watch Video).

News Anchor Reads News Amid Jolts of Earthquake:

A local Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Brave of the anchor to keep his calm. But shows the impact of the earthquake. #Peshawar #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/7h3FOxBvtF — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) March 21, 2023

