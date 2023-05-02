In a freak paragliding accident caught on camera, a paraglider who took off from a cliff crashed into a tree before falling to the ground. The 10-second video perfectly shows the dangers of uncalculated flight. The time, place, and other details of the video are unknown. The clip was posted on Twitter by Commander Ashok Bijalwan on his handle @AshTheWiz. The video has gone viral on social media. 'Mera Pati Bahut Ganda Hai,' Paragliding Video of Woman Scared of Heights Gives Major 'Land Kara De Female Version' Vibes, Watch Funny Clips!

Freak Accident Caught on Camera:

