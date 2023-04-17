"Mera Pati Bahut Ganda Hai", said a woman on a paragliding trip after her husband forced her to go on the adventure sport. The 2-minute 20-second video which has gone viral on social media shows the woman being terrified as she begins her paragliding journey with an instructor. As the video moves forward, the instructor can be seen trying to calm the woman as she goes on to take a swipe at her husband. "Vijay, I will kill you," the woman is heard saying in the video. Throughout the paragliding journey, the woman can be seen expressing her feelings as the viral video reminded netizens of the original "Land Kara De" paragliding video. ‘Land Kara De’ Meme Guy Vipin Kumar Finds Partner In Alia Bhatt For Paragliding, Check Hilarious Ad Shoot Video Going Viral.

"Vijay, I Will Kill You", Says Woman While Paragliding

Itni mohabbat apni patni se.... Uff! pic.twitter.com/eA3nyttIrN — Amy 💕 (@ammyy_sethi) April 16, 2023

Watch the Viral Video Here:

